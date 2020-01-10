Delhi Police releases image of suspects for violence in JNU campus; JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh, others named

The Delhi Police on Friday said that misinformation related to the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence is being circulated, adding that an investigation is currently being conducted to look into the matter. The Delhi Police also released images belonging to the suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those identified include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant from the Left student organisations, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch," said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, "But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated."

JNU violence incident: Delhi Police releases images of the suspects, caught on the CCTV camera. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/UqNZCwKFId — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Elaborating on the investigational proceedings, Dr. Joy Tirke, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Crime, said that three cases have been registered till now. "JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union, including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it," the DCP said, adding, "Even though a large majority of students wanted to register, the mentioned groups and their sympathizers were not allowing students to do the same."

However, he said that no suspects have been detained till now, and the cops plan to begin the interrogation of the suspects soon.