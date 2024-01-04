Delhi Police arrests wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

He was wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Javaid Matoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, in the national capital on Thursday. He was wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was also in search of Mattoo, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. He is a resident of J-K's Sopore and has also been to Pakistan. In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Jave's brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

(With inputs from ANI)

