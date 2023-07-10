Headlines

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Besides quashing the ordinance, the Delhi government has also sought an interim stay on the ordinance on control of services.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

"We'll issue notice," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 17. In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an "unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat" that attempts to "override" the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Besides quashing the ordinance, the Delhi government has also sought an interim stay on it. The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has termed it as a "deception" with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

READ | Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

