Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

Light isolated rainfall on 05th February, 2024 is predicted in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Compared to recent days, the national capital awoke to another chilly morning with less fog in the sky. Dense fog is expected, with a maximum temperature of about 22 degrees Celsius and a low of about 9 degrees Celsius at night on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Although there was no fog in the Delhi-NCR area in the morning, a yellow alert has been issued for dense fog in the morning.

In metro cities, Noida will witness a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celcius and a minimum temperature of 10 degrees with light showers. At the same time, Gurgaon will mark the temperature as 18 degrees maximum and 8 degrees minimum with chances of rainfall.

Faridabad will have temperatures of 18 degrees maximum and 10 degrees minimum with light shower chances.

There were light showers in some areas of Delhi on Sunday. The highest recorded temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius was two degrees below the season's average. According to IMD, the nighttime temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius was three degrees higher than the season's average.

The national capital had its wettest February in ten years yesterday when Delhi saw 2.8mm of rain, bringing the month's total to 29.9mm. In February of 2014, there was an additional 48.8 mm of precipitation.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD said, “The presence of moisture in the atmosphere means there are chances of dense fog on Monday morning." According to weather officials, the week's high will be in the range of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, while the lowest will be in the range of 7-9 degrees.

It is important to note that there is little chance of rain in Delhi this week. Starting on Tuesday, the minimum temperature is predicted to drop, and on Wednesday and Thursday, the city is likely to experience strong winds.

The capital city's air quality index (AQI) level was listed as "poor" in the morning. Based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI for yesterday evening was 282, falling into the "poor" category at 7 pm. Notably, a score of zero to fifty on the Air Quality Index (AQI) is considered "good." 51 to 100 is classified as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," and so on. The following are categorised as "poor": 201–300, "very poor": 301–400, and "severe": 401–500.