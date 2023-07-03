Search icon
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Big update on grand opening of priority section, 4 new stations in next phase; details

The 160-kmph RRTS train named RapidX covers Delhi-Meerut corridor in the first project. The priority section is likely to be launched soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Big update on grand opening of priority section, 4 new stations in next phase; details | File Photo

Residents of Delhi-NCR are eagerly awaiting the launch of the country's first semi high-speed regional train RapidX (RRTS). The wait is set to be over with the 17-km priority section now nearly ready for operations.

All stations on the priority section, from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, are ready for operations, ET reported citing officials. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS train is likely to be launched by PM Narendra Modi soon, according to the report.

The 160-kmph RRTS train named RapidX will be the first of its kind in India. It will bring several satellite locations in Uttar Pradesh closer to the national capital. It is expected to carry over 8 lakh passengers every day upon completion.

The stations in the priority section are: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot. The second phase of the RRTS after the opening of the priority section will see 4 more stations added.

Stations to be made operational in the second phase are Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South. The entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025, the report added.

