Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category; check Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram's AQI levels

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send to your brother on Bhaiya Dooj

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

US House passes GOP funding bill to avoid government shutdown

India

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category; check Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram's AQI levels

Following the rain, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 218 at 4 pm on Sunday, making it the finest air quality the city has seen on Diwali in the previous eight years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-NCR's air quality has dipped after the relentless bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. The national capital received heavy showers before the festival which improved the AQI earlier. On Monday, it recorded a spike in air pollution and a smoky haze has returned. The air quality in a number of Delhi neighbourhoods remained in the "severe" category on Wednesday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 430 in Anand Vihar, 423 in Punjabi Bagh, 417 in RK Puram, 411 in Patparganj, and 413 in Rohini at 6 am today. The AQI in Gurugram's sector 51 was at 349, under the 'very poor' category. In Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, the AQI remains at 365 in several areas. AQI in Noida and Greater Noida continues to remain under the 'very poor' category with AQI over 300 in different areas. 

Following the rain, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 218 at 4 pm on Sunday, making it the finest air quality the city has seen on Diwali in the previous eight years. The respite did not last long, either, as on Monday the AQI was measured at 358 (extremely poor).

According to PTI, Punjab reported at least 1,776 stubble-burning incidents today around the state.

The disturbing increase in Delhi's air pollution levels in October and November is said to have been caused in part by the burning of paddy straw in Punjab and Haryana.

Under the final stage of the central government's air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), strict measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the national capital, will remain in place until further orders, according to an official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with developing strategies to reduce pollution in Delhi-NCR.

