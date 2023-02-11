Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch to be inaugurated by PM Modi on February 12

Delhi-Mumbai expressway: According to the Union Minister for Road Transport, the expressway is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway updates (File Photo)

Delhi to Dausa to Lalsot is the first finished stretch of the Delhi to Mumbai Expressway that will be officially opened by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday in Dausa. A 246-kilometre stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway between Delhi and Dausa and Lalsot has been built at a cost of about Rs 12,150 crore. Assuming this segment is fully functional, the current five-hour travel time between Delhi and Jaipur would be cut to around three and a half hours, which will have a significant impact on regional economic growth.

At the Dausa event, the Prime Minister will officially inaugurate 247 kilometres of new National Highway at a cost of about Rs 5,940 crore. More than Rs 2,000 crore will be spent developing a 67-kilometer, four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur; roughly Rs 3,775 crore will be spent developing a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo; and roughly Rs 150 crorewill be spent developing a two-lane paved shoulder along the Lalsot - Karoli section.

In addition, on Sunday, PM Modi will lay the cornerstone for a number of road development projects in Rajasthan with a combined budget of more than Rs 18,100 crore.

About Delhi Mumbai Expressway
The 1,386-kilometer-long Delhi Mumbai Expressway would be the longest expressway in India. It will cut the time spent in transit between Delhi and Mumbai by half, from 24 hours down to 12 hours, and the distance travelled by 12 percent, from 1,424 kilometres to 1,242 kilometres. It will link key towns like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat as it travels across six states (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra).

Also, READ: Bullet train news: Mumbai to Ahmedabad in under 3 hours, undersea tunnel, list of stations, top speed to be…

There will be spurs to future greenfield airports including Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, and JNPT port, and the Expressway will service 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports, and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs). According to the PMO statement, the Expressway would play a significant role in the economic transformation of the nation by accelerating the development of the surrounding areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

