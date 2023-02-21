Search icon
Delhi Metro to introduce electric autos for last-mile connectivity in Chhatarpur, Rohini and Central Delhi

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to introduce electric autos for last-mile connectivity in Chhatarpur, Rohini, and central Delhi. This means that commuters will no longer have to walk from the metro station to their homes or pay high fares to auto drivers. Two e-auto operators, M/s Sun Mobility and M/s ETO Motors, have been appointed by DMRC to run these services. M/s Sun Mobility started e-auto services with 50 e-autos in Dwarka in October 2022 and is currently running 136 e-autos, while M/s ETO Motors began its services with 36 e-autos driven by women only in Azadpur in December 2022.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC's chief executive director of corporate communication, said that efforts are underway to extend these e-auto-based last-mile connectivity services to Chhatarpur, Rohini, and adjoining areas of central Delhi in the coming months. DMRC had earlier introduced electric feeder buses, but officials said that they were not viable as they were running empty due to low usage.

DMRC is in the process of handing over 100 e-feeder buses to the Delhi government, likely to be completed by April. However, the number of passengers traveling in electric feeder buses remains a concern, which is why DMRC is now focusing on electric autos.

The transport department had decided to push for electric autos with geofencing to add connectivity to areas that are yet to be well-reached by public transport. This move will not only provide last-mile connectivity to commuters but also contribute to reducing air pollution in Delhi. With the introduction of electric autos, DMRC is taking a step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

