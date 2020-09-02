Delhi Metro reopening: Services to resume in 3 stages; here are the dates, timings, routes

The Delhi Metro services will be resumed from September 7 in a graded manner in three stages. The announcement was made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Mangu Singh on Wednesday in presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

He said that there will be graded resumption of metro services line-wise with specific timings in three stages. Only smart cards and cashless transactions will be allowed.

Initially, only one line will be opened with staggered timings, 7 AM to 11 AM in the morning, and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening. Along with this, only selected gates will be opened for passenger entry and exit.

"Initially, we will open only one line and operating hours will be 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Use of only Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed," Singh said.

Puri said that the opening up of metro rail services in a graded and calibrated manner will need to be reviewed. "If we find that resumption of operations is not resulting in social distancing, then, we might have no option but to review these arrangements."

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages as follows. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/8QgvgTCZCj September 2, 2020

Stage I

In Stage I, the metro timings will be 7 AM to 11 AM in the morning and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening.

September 7

Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be resumed from September 7, including Rapid Metro, Gurugram.

September 9

Two more lines will be added on September 9. Blue Line (from Dwarka sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Pink Line (from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar).

September 10

Red Line (from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Green Line (from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh), and Violet Line (from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) will be resumed from September 10.

Stage II

In Stage II, the metro timings will be from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4 PM to 10 PM. These timings will be appliable for lines resumed in stage I as well.

September 11

In addition to stage-1 lines, Magenta Line (from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and Grey Line (from Dwarka to Najafgarh) will be also made operational.

Stage III

In Stage III, timings will be from 6 AM to 11 PM for all lines.

September 12

In addition to stage I and II lines, Airport Express Line (from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21) will also be made operational.

Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22, 2020, which may be increased or decreased as per requirement. However, due to an increase in the dwell time of trains at stations, there will be a minor increase in the time required for performing a trip.

Trains will not stop at stations falling in the containment zones and such stations will remain closed for the public. Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered to by the passengers.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave a nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus.