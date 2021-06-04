5G lawsuit: Big blow to Juhi Chawla, Delhi HC says this

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh, saying that the plaintiffs abused the process of law.

In its order, the court said that it appears that the suit was for publicity. "Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," the court ordered.

The plea filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani contended that the levels of RF radiation are 10 to 100 times greater than the existing levels. It claims that the 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.

Earlier, Chawla had said there has been a general misconception that her suit is against the technology. The actress said concerned authorities should make public all data associated with the technology, in order to clear the air.

"There seems to be a general misconception that our present suit filed in the Hon`ble Delhi High Court is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna," she shared.

"Since prevention is well-accepted to be far better than cure, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, and for which all I am asking is to the concerned authorities to show me the data," she added.