Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha's custody extended till March 26, says 'arrest illegal will...'

K Kavitha told reporters, "This is an illegal arrest. We are going to fight it out in court. It is a political case, a fabricated case, a false case. We are fighting it out. There is nothing new, they are asking the same things again and again."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended BRS leader K Kavitha's ED remand till March 26. As the BRS leader was being produced in the court on Saturday she alleged that her arrest is illegal, adding that she is going to fight it out in court. 

Kavitha told reporters, "This is an illegal arrest. We are going to fight it out in court. It is a political case, a fabricated case, a false case. We are fighting it out. There is nothing new, they are asking the same things again and again."

"Why so many arrests during election time? political arrest. ECI should intervene," she added after the verdict was read out. The BRS leader was produced before the Special Judge in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, as her ED custody ended today. The ED had moved an application seeking an extension of K. Kavitha's remand for another five days.

The national probe agency while seeking a further five days' remand of the BRS leader informed the court that searches are underway at the latter's nephew Mekha Saran's residence. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain K Kavitha's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case and asked her to move the trial court with the direction that if the bail application filed will be decided expeditiously.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi remarked that it has to follow a uniform policy for all and can't allow people to approach the top court directly for bail as they are political people. 

The court said that BRS leader K Kavitha could move the trial court or invoke any other remedy for the grant of bail. The court directed that if a bail application is filed then it should be decided expeditiously.

K Kavitha, through her advocate P Mohith Rao, moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities. 

Kavitha, who was arrested by an ED team on March 15, has been in ED's custodial interrogation for seven days till today. She was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on the same day.

The BRS leader in her petition has also challenged her remand as well and said the remand order doesn't adhere to Article 141 which states that the law declared by the Supreme Court shall be binding on all courts within the territory of India. K Kavitha in her plea also challenged section 19 (1) of the PMLA Act. 

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Monday that BRS MLC K Kavitha allegedly conspired with the top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation, and she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in exchange for these favours.

ED's claims came three days after it arrested Kavitha, MLC of Telangana Legislative Council, in the alleged case of Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. 

Kavitha was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on the same day. During the search proceedings, the ED officials said they were obstructed by the relatives and associates of Kavitha.

"ED investigation revealed that K Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation," ED claimed in a statement. 

"In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP. By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP," it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. 

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

