Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be linked to Noida-Faridabad Expressway, talks over Ghaziabad-IGI Airport road

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway: NHAI will prepare a feasibility report over this soon. (Representational)

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut the travel time between the two cities to half. It will also be used to ease traffic in several satellite towns as a bunch of important arterial roads are going to be connected with the expressway. Recently, a senior GDA official met with an NHAI official.

According to reports, the plan is to link the expressway with the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway, National Highway 9 and Northern Peripheral Road. To make the FNG expressway successful, it is essential to connect it with these roads.

The officials will also discuss the connectivity of Ghaziabad, Urban Extension Road 2 and other cities.

The officials are also in talks to make a road between Ghaziabad and Delhi Airport, reported NBT, as the current roads have many choke points that waste the travellers' time. In future meetings, discussion will take place about a road that makes sure that people can travel to the IGI airport without entering Delhi.

NHAI will prepare a feasibility report over this soon.

There are unconfirmed reports as to the possibility of declaring the FNG Expressway a national highway.

Under the FNG project, Faridabad will have 28 kms of the road, Noida to have 20 kms and Ghaziabad 8 kms.

When FNG is completed, the people of Ghaziabad won't have to cross Delhi to enter Noida and Faridabad. The travel time between Noida and Faridabad will be cut short to 15 minutes.