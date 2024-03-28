Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to make big 'expose’ on ED’s probe in excise policy case today: Wife Sunita

On Wednesday, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced that her husband would unveil significant revelations regarding an alleged excise policy scam. She emphasized that despite multiple raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), no incriminating evidence was found.

On Wednesday, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced that her husband would unveil significant revelations regarding an alleged excise policy scam. She emphasized that despite multiple raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), no incriminating evidence was found.

"Despite two years of probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided the chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said. "My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" she said, adding that Kejriwal was very sad about it.

Sunita Kejriwal expressed confidence that Arvind Kejriwal, as a courageous and principled leader, would present compelling evidence during a court session scheduled for March 28.

This announcement coincided with the hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest by the ED. The petition sought his immediate release and objected to his subsequent remand. However, during the court proceedings, the ED requested additional time to prepare a response, citing the recent receipt of the petition.

Kejriwal's legal representative, senior advocate AM Singhvi, argued against the delay, highlighting critical flaws in Kejriwal's arrest that demanded swift resolution. Singhvi emphasized the urgency of addressing fundamental issues underlying the arrest.