Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from jail, instructs Health Minister to...

The Chief Minister has instructed the Health Ministry to look into the medicine supply in the Mohalla clinics across the national capital, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in the Enforcement Directorate custody since March 22, issued the second order from jail on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

"Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it... The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has directed me to take steps to resolve this... I want to ensure the people of Delhi that even of your CM is in jail, he is only thinking about you," Bharadwaj said during a press conference.