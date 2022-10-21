Search icon
Delhi: Chinese woman disguises herself as Nepali monk, arrested from Majnu Ka Tilla for ‘spying’

A Chinese woman was arrested from north Delhi after she was suspected of being a spy by the authorities in the capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

Delhi Police (Representational image)

The Delhi police arrested a Chinese woman on Thursday who was suspected of being a spy for the neighbouring country. The police said that she was arrested from a Tibetan refugee settlement in the northern part of the capital.

According to the reports submitted by the authorities, the woman had disguised herself as a Nepali monk in the Majnu Ka Tilla area of north Delhi. Her identity papers showed her name as Dolma Lama, and she claimed she was a resident of Nepal’s Kathmandu.

The Delhi Police further said that the woman’s real name was Cai Ruo and she had been living in Majnu Ka Tilla recently, which is a Tibetan refugee colony and a popular tourist area near Delhi University’s north campus.

The police further said that the Chinese woman had disguised herself as a Buddhist monk, wearing traditional deep red and yellow robes when she was in the Tibetan colony. She had also cut her hair short, which is common for monks.

According to the records of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Cai Ruo had come to India in 2019 using a Chinese passport. She later claimed the identity of a Nepali monk and started residing in north Delhi.

During her questioning, it was revealed that she knew three languages – English, Mandarin, and Nepali. She further claimed that some leaders in China's Communist Party wanted to kill her. The Delhi Police Special Cell is further investigating the case.

