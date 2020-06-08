Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to undergo COVID-19 test after developing fever, sore throat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to get himself tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he complained of feeling unwell this morning. Notably, the Chief Minister has been suffering from a fever and sore throat since yesterday.

According to reports, the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor complained of fever and sore throat, raising concerns among the higher-ups in the Delhi government. In view of this, Kejriwal said that he will now undergo COVID-19 tests on Tuesday to check if he has caught the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has isolated himself and has cancelled all meetings scheduled for the day. During the past few days, Kejriwal had attended only a few meetings, besides visiting the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal had addressed an online media briefing on Sunday afternoon, where he announced that the government will open the city-state borders and all restaurants, malls, and places of worship from today (i.e. June 8, Monday). He had also reiterated that all government and private hospitals, barring a few which perform specialised surgeries, would be restricted to city dwellers till the crisis gets over.

However, he specified that hotels and banquets are to remain shut until further orders.

Delhi has recorded over 28,000 cases of coronavirus of which more than 10,000 have recovered so far. At least 812 people have died due to the infection.