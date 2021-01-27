Headlines

Mohammed Siraj's world-class status acknowledged by this former Australian cricketer

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

BJP MP's allegations 'baseless', narrative being set for 'lynching me': Danish Ali

NEET PG: 'Absolutely shocking', says Congress on reducing cut-off marks to zero

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Diabetes tips: Millets to manage blood sugar levels

9 reasons why Akbar was afraid of Maharana Pratap

Fastest Hindi films to earn Rs 500 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Delhi chaos: Twitter says it suspended 300 accounts to prevent violence

Twitter said that regardless of any political beliefs and background, action has been taken on accounts that have violated the Twitter Rules.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 27, 2021, 01:06 PM IST

New Delhi: Twitter has taken strong action against 300 Twitter accounts who might have tried to incite the current situation and may use the visuals of the violent developments in Delhi on Republic day for their own propaganda.

A Twitter spokesperson in response to the WION question said, “We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends."

"Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, suspending more than 300 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation," the company added.

The statement pointed out that regardless of any political beliefs and background, action has been taken on accounts that have violated the Twitter Rules. "We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules", it said.

Twitter also made sure any hashtags that might have been used to spread violence and incite actions are prohibited from appearing in the trends section. The central government has reached out to Twitter several times on misinformation being spread through fake and "ghost" accounts. Twitter has been working with law enforcement agencies to ensure a clear way to "report content with valid legal process", and such requests are regularly disclosed in the company's biannual Twitter Transparency Report.

In the past, outlawed groups like Sikh for Justice (SFJ) and its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu have been active on social media and spreading their own 'Khalistani' propaganda. Pannun, who has been declared as a terrorist under the UAPA by India had announced $250,000 for anyone who will raise Khalistani flag at the India Gate on Republic day on platforms like Twitter and social media. In an attempt to incite the situation, a number of fake profiles have been created on Twitter, something that authorities have raised concern about many times, privately and publicly.

