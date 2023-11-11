Headlines

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Over 24 lakh traditional diyas illuminated the city simultaneously at 51 ghats of the Saryu river, setting a world record.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Ayodhya marked the seventh 'Deepotsav' or Diwali celebration with grandeur and enthusiasm, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. The festivities commenced with a majestic Deepotsav procession featuring 18 divine tableaux depicting the life of Lord Ram. The procession, starting from Udaya Square and culminating at Ram Katha Park, showcased the artistic expressions of faith from artists across various states.

The under-construction Ram Temple was adorned for the occasion, and devotees gathered at the Ram Janamabhoomi to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the procession, expressing confidence in setting a new world record for lighting the most diyas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel actively participated in pulling a chariot symbolizing Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The chief minister performed the symbolic coronation of Lord Shri Ram, emphasizing the significance of the Ram Temple in establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India.

Over 22 lakh traditional diyas illuminated the city simultaneously at 51 ghats of the Saryu river, setting a world record. The celebration included the decoration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path with various flowers. More than 25,000 volunteers were mobilized to light the diyas simultaneously, and the event was overseen by a team from the Guinness Book of World Records.

 

 

 

Chief Minister Adityanath received a certificate for this feat, underscoring the grandiosity of the Deepotsav. The event attracted envoys from over 50 countries, contributing to the global resonance of Ayodhya's cultural message.

 

 

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath reflected on the transformation of Deepotsav from a local celebration to a significant national and international event over the past seven years. He credited the construction of the Ram Temple as a pillar for the establishment of 'Ram Rajya,' asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In a gesture of unity, people from various regions, including tribals from Jharkhand's Pakur district, attended the grand Deepotsav. A group of 48 tribals, sent by The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust, arrived barefooted to participate in the festivities.

 

 

 

