‘Stop using language of rapists’: DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s ‘rape case’ remark

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot landed in some hot water with the DCW after the women’s body slammed him for his controversial ‘rape case’ remark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot found himself in the middle of a controversy after he made a remark on rapes in the country, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of many women, said the Delhi Commission for Women on Sunday.

The DCW, which is a women’s body in the capital, slammed CM Ashok Gehlot and said that he should stop “using the language of rapists”. The DCW further said that his comments on rape were an insult to victims like Nirbhaya, as per ANI reports.

"Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should stop using the language of rapists, the way he made fun of Nirbhaya has hurt the sentiment of rape victims. We struggled a lot to bring the law that rapists of small children be hanged," Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal told ANI.

The DCW's note came in wake of the western state chief's remark where he held the centre accountable for the law against the rapists and had said that after the law to hang the rape accused came into force, the incidents of murder after rape has increased across the country.

Maliwal cautioned Gehlot and said that his remarks “made fun” of Nirbhaya, who was the victim in the 2012 Delhi rape case. The DCW chief further said that the Rajasthan CM’s remarks were insulting rape victims across the country.

Swati Maliwal also stressed that the minister should implement law stringently in his home state as Rajasthan had numerous rape cases on the fore. "Instead of making such useless remarks, it's the responsibility of CM Ashok Gehlot to implement the law stringently as Rajasthan itself witnesses a lot of rape cases," she added.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sparked a controversy when he said that due to the law implemented to hang the rapists, the incidents of murder after rape have increased across the country.

During a Congress rally, Gehlot had said, “Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country.”

(With ANI inputs)

CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
