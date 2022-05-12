Madhya Pradesh cop murders boy for demanding money for food; black Verna used for dumping body leads to arrest

The probe revealed that the boy's body had been dumped near Gwalior from a black Hyundai Verna car.

Datia: A head constable in Madhya Pradesh police allegedly strangled a six-year-old boy in Datia for asking him for money to buy food. The police claimed the accused cop was depressed and got irritated with the child's repeated requests.

The police said the accused cop, Ravi Sharma, was arrested. The Superintendent of Police has written to the police headquarters to dismiss him from service.

The son of a small saloon owner, the victim had been missing since May 4. A case of abduction was filed at the Datia Kotwali on May 5. The same day, a boy's body was found at Jhansi road, adjoining Gwalior. The police matched the photograph to the boy's body and identified the minor.

The probe revealed that the boy's body had been dumped near Gwalior from a black Hyundai Verna car, which was later found to be registered under the head constable's name. The accused was posted with the Police Training School in Gwalior.

The accused was on duty at Datia's Panchsheel Nagar, when the boy approached him for money. Irritated with the repeated requests, he allegedly took the boy to his car and allegedly strangled him. He then stuffed the body inside the boot of his car and drove off. He later dumped the body at a secluded spot.

A murder case has been lodged against him.

With inputs from IANS