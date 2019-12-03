'Culprits should never be released from jail': BJP MP Hema Malini on Telangana rape case

After the gruesome rape and murder of a 27-year-old female veterinarian in Telangana, which caused massive outrage across India, BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday weighed in on the incident saying that the perpetrators should never be released from jail.

Speaking on the issue, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini said, "Every day we are hearing these things happening to women, women being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently, once they are jailed they should not be released at all."

She also said that the culprits should never be released from jail because they will do the "same thing" and "instigate others" to commit heinous acts of this nature.

Yesterday, the Upper House of Parliament took the veterinarian rape-murder case for discussion, with all the members calling for strict action against the culprits.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said that the accused need to be brought out in public and lynched.

"I think the people now want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer. These type of people should be brought out in public and lynched," she said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the incident.

"This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime," Rajnath Singh said.

The issue was also raised in Lok Sabha with the Speaker Om Birla saying, "Desh mein jo ghatnayein ghat rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai (The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening in the country). I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour."

On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the setting up of a fast-track court to hear the case and promised stringent action against the perpetrators.

Police have arrested four persons in the case so far and a local court on Saturday sent them to a 14-day judicial remand.