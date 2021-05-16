Headlines

CoWIN reconfigured: Covishield second dose appointment after 84 days, existing booking to remain valid

CoWIN digital portal has been reconfigured to reflect changes in dose interval of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, said the Health Ministry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2021, 09:12 PM IST

The Centre on Sunday said that requisite changes have now been made on the CoWIN digital portal, making online or on-site appointments for Covishield vaccine not possible if the period after first dose for a beneficiary is less than 84 days.

The Union Health Ministry said: "CoWIN digital portal has been reconfigured to reflect change in dose interval of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks."

However, already booked online appointments for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and are not being cancelled by CoWIN, but the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of first dose of vaccination.

The Covid Working Group chaired by Dr NK Arora had recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

This has been accepted by the government on May 13 and it has communicated this change to states and Union Territories, Arora said.

The two jabs of the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured vaccine were earlier administered at a gap of six-to-eight weeks.

The Central government has reiterated to the states and UTs that the online appointments booked for second dose of Covishield prior to this change of the interval between the two doses, must be honoured, and field staff instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered and the beneficiaries must not be turned away.

They have also been advised "to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of COVISHIELD vaccine and ensure adherence of revised dosing interval".

