Covid 4th wave: Government spokesperson opens up about rising cases in UP, calls current variant 'normal'

Even though Covid-19 cases are on the rise, there is no need to panic and the risk for those who have taken the vaccines is very low, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said here on Thursday.

According to health experts, it is possible that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases of the disease, but the current variant of the virus is a "normal" one, the official said. There is no need to panic but caution has to be maintained, he added.

On guidelines issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, the spokesman said there is a need to be vigilant about the health safety of children and that they should be made aware of Covid protocols in schools.

The spokesperson said the use of face masks should be ensured in public places in NCR districts and Lucknow, and public address systems used effectively to create awareness.

The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 980. Over 1.14 lakh Covid tests were done in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, of which 205 came out as positive. Eighty-one people recovered from the disease during the same period.

A total of 103 new cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 52 in Ghaziabad, and 16 in Lucknow. Extra vigilance should be maintained in these districts, he added.

Meanwhile, with 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.