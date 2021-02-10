COVID-19: Zero death in Delhi in last 24 hours, first time in over 10 months

Good news for Delhi residents, there have been no deaths due to Covid-19 today.



For the first time in nine months, not a single COVID-19 related death was reported in the national capital over 24 hours, data issued by the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the people of Delhi on Twitter. “Good news for Delhi residents, there have been no deaths due to Covid-19 today. Congratulations to Delhi residents, the number of Covid-19 cases has gone down, vaccination drive is going on at full speed. Delhiites have fought a difficult war against corona but we still have to maintain all precautions”.

दिल्लीवासियों के लिए सुखद समाचार



आज कोरोना की वजह से दिल्ली में एक भी मौत नहीं हुई। दिल्लीवासियों को बधाई



कोरोना के केस भी कम हो चुके हैं, वैक्सीन अभियान तेज़ी से चल रहा है



दिल्लीवालों ने कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ बहुत कठिन लड़ाई लड़ी



हमें अब भी पूरी सावधानी बरतनी है। https://t.co/pkwrOTRUkK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2021

Delhi was one of the earliest hot spots in India's COVID-19 outbreak and is the only territory in the country that has reported three different waves of the outbreak. No fresh COVID-19 death over 24 hours is a major relief for Delhiites.

“Today, no death has been reported due to Covid infections. Delhi’s collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our health care and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

Notably, Delhi received the highest vaccine shots on Tuesday around 12,717 healthcare and front-line workers were vaccinated in the city. The number of beneficiaries was 69.1% of the daily target of 18,400.

The last time the city witnessed zero COVID-19 death was on May 11, 2020.