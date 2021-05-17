COVID-19: Vaccine shortage hits Kashmir valley amid rising cases

While the whole country is grappling with growing COVID positive cases, Jammu and Kashmir is also witnessing huge increase in the cases as well the COVID related deaths. And the government has said that to beat this second deadly wave, vaccination is the only way out.

However, Kashmir valley is facing immense shortage of vaccines. According to a government release, not a single dose of vaccine has been given to people in the last 5 days. The J&K media bulletin clearly shows that in all the ten districts of Kashmir valley, not a single vaccine dose has been given to any citizen.

On Sunday, all vaccination centres across Kashmir recorded zero vaccinations. The official data released in the evening showed nil in all categories of vaccination in the valley, the data for Jammu region, however, showed around 9000 vaccinations given.

Amarjit Kaur and her father have been coming to the vaccination centre every day for the last 5 days, but they are being sent back as the vaccination centre has no vaccines.

"I have been coming here for almost a week and we are not given a dose, my father is above 50 and he has not been given his first dose yet. They have been telling us everyday to come after a few days. My father is a daily wage worker and he has to go out to work so we need him to be vaccinated for sure. They are not vaccinating people above 45, my chance stands very bleak," said Amarjit Kaur, local resident.

The daughter-father duo are not the only ones who had to return disappointed from the vaccination centre. People in all the ten districts of Kashmir valley are facing the same problem. From daily wagers to government employees, everyone is waiting for vaccines to arrive so that they can get their jab.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set a timeline of 10-days for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination of 45-plus age group with the first dose. Many however question the fact that this will only be possible when adequate number of vaccines will be kept available in J&K.