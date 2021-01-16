COVID-19: Resident doctors of RML hospital show reservations about Covaxin, want Covishield

Resident doctors at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Saturday expressed reservations over taking Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ due to its incomplete clinical trial data and requested the hospital administration to vaccinate them with the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’. In a letter to the medical superintendent, the doctors wrote, "The residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield which has completed all stages of the trial before its rollout."
Covaxin has been in the spotlight since it received approval from the drug regulator earlier this month. The approval without adequate efficacy data drew flak from public health advocacy groups, researchers, scientists and activists.
In Delhi, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been allotted to six Centre-run hospitals - AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital and two ESI hospitals, while 75 Delhi government and private hospitals have received Covishield.
Dr Nirmalaya Mohapatra, Vice-President of the hospital’s Resident Doctors Association told IANS, "We are not of the view that one vaccine is superior to the another, but in the absence of Covaxin’s data, we should be given Covishield."