COVID-19: Remdesivir injections put up for sale on OLX for Rs 6,000

At a time when the country is battling with the deadly COVID-19 virus and Remdesivir is proving to be a 'sanjeevani' in this fight, an advertisement on classifieds website OLX is sure to turn eyeballs. OLX is selling the high in demand anti-viral drug Remdesivir for a price of Rs 6,000.

The advertisement apparently posted by some users from Maharashtra and Gujarat, carried details and pictures of the injection.

This comes at a time when hospitals are running short of the medicine and people are seen queuing up outside pharmacies to procure it. The anti-viral drug Remdesivir is considered a key drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Remdesivir helps shorten recovery time for patients hospitalised with coronavirus disease and is being used in combination with other drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.

Chhattisgarh: For Remdesivir injection, a long queue of family members of COVID patients was seen outside a medical store in Raipur on Thursday. "I have been here since Wednesday morning. My patient needs 6 injections but they won’t give more than one," a man said. pic.twitter.com/BeGHf1U8rY April 16, 2021

Last week, a family in Karnataka's Bidar district was forced to pay Rs 40,000 for one vial of the anti-viral injection, much higher than the market price for the medicine.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the owner of a pharmaceutical company in Indore was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections. 400 injections have been seized from his possession.

Advertisements on OLX

Advertisement number ID 1632541633 was posted on OLX under the category of health and beauty by the seller from Gujarat's Surat.

"I have 4 Remdesivir injections, anyone need, please WhatsApp," another seller from Maharashtra's Solapur wrote along with the pictures of the medicine.

Remdesivir details

The maximum retail price for various brands of Remdesivir ranges between Rs 899 to Rs 5,400.

Currently, at least seven companies are manufacturing and marketing Remdesivir in India under non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with US-based Gilead Sciences.