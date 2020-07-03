COVID-19 recovery rate in India crosses 60% as over 3.8 lakh patients recover

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has crossed 60% even as the number of cases touched 6.25 lakh, the government said on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 COVID-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891. With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate reached 60.73%.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country stands at 6,25,544 while the death toll is 18,213.

Presently, there are 2,27,439 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

"Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries," the ministry said on Friday.

"Coordinated efforts at all levels of government for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing good results with consistently increasing gap between Recoveries and Active cases. As on date, there are 1,52,452 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases," it said.

A high-level review meeting on preparedness for COVID-19 was held on Friday by the Cabinet Secretary with the states and UTs.

The number of tests has also been consistently raised with a cumulative number of samples tested at 92,97,749.

"As per the “Test, Trace, Treat” strategy with various measures been taken recently to remove all impediments for COVID-19 testing and facilitation of widespread testing by states and UTs, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with close to 93 lakh samples being tested till date," the health ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, 2,41,576 samples have been tested. This has also been possible due to the ever expanding network of testing labs in the country.

There are currently 1074 labs in the country including 775 labs in the government sector and 299 private labs. There are 579 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (366 government labs, 213 private labs. The number of TrueNat based testing labs is 405, including 376 government facilities and 29 private centres. Besides, there are 90 CBNAAT based testing labs, which includes 33 government centres and rest are privately-owned.