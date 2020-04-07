COVID-19 lockdown: Policemen in Surat wear coronavirus-theme dresses to create awareness

Headlines

The record-breaking record breaker: Know the most frequent name in Guinness World Records

Mohammed Siraj ranked no.1 bowler, guess which Indian bowler fell down in ICC’s Top 10 ODI rankings?

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

Meet IIT graduate who quit govt job, launched firm, now net worth is Rs 1100 crore

Meet IAS Sreenath K, who worked as coolie, cracked UPSC exam using Railway’s Wi-Fi; know his success stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The record-breaking record breaker: Know the most frequent name in Guinness World Records

Mohammed Siraj ranked no.1 bowler, guess which Indian bowler fell down in ICC’s Top 10 ODI rankings?

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

List of Golden Bat award winners in history of ODI World Cup

7 Benefits of vegan diet

Step inside BTS' Jungkook's ultra-luxurious apartment in Seoul

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19 lockdown: Policemen in Surat wear coronavirus-theme dresses to create awareness

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on Sunday while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, police officials in Gujarat have made a unique ‘Corona’ dress to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on 5th April while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

"We have done this to spread awareness amongst people. We are trying to reach out to as many places as possible to make people aware of the situation," said a policeman to ANI. 

As many as 144 positive cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, not just in Gujarat, but police officers to healthcare workers across several states in India are doing their bit to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Yesterday, a sweet shop called Hindustan Sweets in Jadavpur, West Bengal made 'Sandesh' in the shape of coronavirus to spread awareness.

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, the government data showed. 

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in 15 states for next 4 days; check full list here

Atlee says Dunki will break box office records of Pathaan and Jawan: 'No one in the world will have this record...'

Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODIs after sensational outing in Asia Cup 2023

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan expresses 'deep disappointment' over Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Team India squad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE