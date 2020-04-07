COVID-19 lockdown: Policemen in Surat wear coronavirus-theme dresses to create awareness

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on Sunday while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on 5th April while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

"We have done this to spread awareness amongst people. We are trying to reach out to as many places as possible to make people aware of the situation," said a policeman to ANI.

Gujarat: Police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district dressed up as '#Coronavirus' while appealing to people to stay at home and practice social distancing. 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state. (05.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/3tQXUPX3dD — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

As many as 144 positive cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, not just in Gujarat, but police officers to healthcare workers across several states in India are doing their bit to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, a sweet shop called Hindustan Sweets in Jadavpur, West Bengal made 'Sandesh' in the shape of coronavirus to spread awareness.

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, the government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.