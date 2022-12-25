Covid 19: Delhi, UP, Karnataka and other states have started preparing new guidelines to combat Covid cases

Covid 19: As active instances of the coronavirus increased to 3,424 on December 25 in India, states have strengthened their testing infrastructure nationwide and released recommendations for individuals to abide by. There are several states that have started taking measures or preparing new guidelines for the general public to follow to deal with Covid cases and to stop the spread of Covid.

The review meeting with states was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Thursday. PM Modi asked states and UTs to take the necessary action to prevent the spread of the COVID variant BF.7 at the meeting.

Here’s how a list of states that are preparing for their upcoming action:

Delhi: On December 25, Amit Singla, the secretary for health in Delhi, presided over a gathering of all district magistrates. Officials will personally visit all Delhi government hospitals on Monday to determine how well-equipped they are to handle any situation, according to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Uttar Pradesh: On Thursday, the UP government made the COVID-19 test necessary to enter the Taj Mahal and other well-known locations in the state. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, has directed officials to sequence the genomes of fresh cases. Additionally, he requested that the authorities alert the public to the need for mask use, vaccination, and other safety measures.

Bihar: In light of the Covid-19 outbreak in China and other nations, the state government is carrying out between 40,000 and 50,000 tests to check for coronavirus infection. According to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state is also on high alert.

Maharashtra: State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant announced on Thursday that the government would implement a 5-point plan to combat the recent threat of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The plan calls for testing, tracking, treating, immunising, and ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour. Additionally, airport thermal screening of travellers will be conducted at random.

Karnataka: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged people to use caution on December 24 and assured them that his administration is taking all necessary precautions. Officials from the health department have been told to improve the coverage of the booster dose.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Health Department on Thursday issued a directive to all Chief Medical and Health Officers in the districts to conduct random sampling at bus stops, railway stations, markets, schools, and other congested areas in order to identify high-risk populations and screen for covid cases through door-to-door surveys and suspected patients in hospital OPDs.

Jharkhand: According to an official on Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to conduct a high-level meeting on Monday, December 26 to evaluate the state government's preparedness for the Covid-19 issue.