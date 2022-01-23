Covid-19 curbs: Latest schools, offices reopening updates from across states

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in different parts of the country since December, several states enforced lockdown-like curbs to check the spread. With daily new cases reaching 3 lakh in January, curbs included the shutting down of schools, colleges, and offices. Now, as cases recede, several states are starting to relax norms.

Here’s a state-wise list of the relaxations and dates of curbs on schools, colleges and offices.

Delhi

Despite a dip in daily new cases, the national capital is not going to completely reopen with the weekend curfew still in place. However, government and private offices have been permitted to function with 50% capacity from Monday. Markets will operate on the odd-even parameter.

With respect to schools, the state education minister has said that decision is likely to happen after 100% vaccination of students.

Uttar Pradesh

All government and private schools have been ordered shut till January 30. Schools have been permitted to carry out online classes.

Maharashtra

The government of Maharashtra has agreed to a proposal to reopen schools from January 24 across the state, including Mumbai. School authorities have to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. As per the official guidelines, parental consent is necessary for children to come to school.

Tamil Nadu

Amid rising cases, the state government had ordered a complete lockdown till January 30. All semester exams in colleges from February 1-20 will be organised online. Post this, decision on reopening will be taken based on the situation.