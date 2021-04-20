COVID-19 affected employees to be given 28-day paid leave, UP govt issues orders

Coronavirus has also wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and the families are falling prey to it. In such a situation, the Yogi Adityanath government of UP has given a huge relief by ordering 28-day paid leave to employees who have tested COVID-19 positive.

In a notification, the government has said that a shop or company where more than 10 people work will have to demonstrate ways to prevent coronavirus infection at the main gate. With this, all those who test positive for the virus will have to be given 28 days of paid leave. Whatever shop or factory is closed by government order, its employees will have to be paid salary and allowances along with the leave.

Many new restrictions were imposed

With this, the Yogi Adityanath government has increased restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, it will be mandatory to cover your face while walking in public places. If there is no mask, then the mouth has to be covered with a handkerchief or cloth. Failure to do so will result in heavy fines.

Rs 1,000 fine for the first time

According to the guidelines issued by the government, in such cases, for first-time offenders, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied if caught without a mask. At the same time, when caught for the second time, this amount will increase 10 times to Rs 10,000. Besides, a fine of Rs 500 will have to be paid for spitting in a public place. The UP government has made the eighth amendment to the Corona Epidemic Act 2020.

Meanwhile, in view of the growing coronavirus cases in UP, the government has decided to impose a lockdown every Saturday and Sunday across the state. Besides, a night curfew will be imposed from Tuesday night in districts having over 500 COVID-19 cases. During this, every activity except the essential services will be prohibited from 8 pm to 7 am.