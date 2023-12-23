Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh. General Secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Senior leader Mukul Vasnik has been given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge.

Jairam Ramesh has been appointed as the General Secretary in charge of communication, and KC Venugopal will continue as the General Secretary of the party. While Priyanka Gandhi has not been assigned any specific portfolio. Senior leader Ajay Maken will continue as the treasurer of AICC.

Apart from the 12 General Secretaries, the party has also appointed 11 state in-charges.

The party reshuffle weeks after loss in four of the five recently-held assembly elections is viewed. This is being perceived as a revival bid ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held before May 2024.