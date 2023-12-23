Headlines

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Drone strikes ship with 20 Indians on board off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

'It's a different feeling....': Virat Kohli's 1st interview after 2023 World Cup final loss surfaces

Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh. General Secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

In a massive organisational reshuffle in Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh. General Secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Senior leader Mukul Vasnik has been given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge.

Jairam Ramesh has been appointed as the General Secretary in charge of communication, and KC Venugopal will continue as the General Secretary of the party. While Priyanka Gandhi has not been assigned any specific portfolio. Senior leader Ajay Maken will continue as the treasurer of AICC.

Apart from the 12 General Secretaries, the party has also appointed 11 state in-charges.

The party reshuffle weeks after loss in four of the five recently-held assembly elections is viewed. This is being perceived as a revival bid ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held before May 2024.

 
