Who is Khyali Saharan, comedian booked for rape in Jaipur?

Khyali Saharan | Photo: Instagram/ screengrab

Khyali Saharan, a renowned comedian has been taken into police custody on Thursday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in a hotel room in Jaipur. A case has been filed against him on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman on Tuesday at Mansarovar police station.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the comedian, who is an AAP activist, in an "inebriated condition" allegedly raped the woman in a hotel room in the Mansarovar area on the pretext of helping her get a job.

"A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman. The matter is being investigated," said sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav who is posted at Mansarovar police station.

Police said that the woman hailing from Sriganganagar worked as a marketing executive for a firm. She, along with another woman, came in contact with the comedian nearly a month ago seeking help for a job.

According to police, Khyali booked two rooms in a hotel, one for himself and another for the two women. The comedian allegedly consumed beer and forcibly asked the women to drink beer. Later, one of the women left the room and he raped the other woman, police said.

Read: Both pilots killed as Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

When contacted, Aam Aadmi Party's state spokesperson Yogendra Gupta said, "AAP has lakhs of workers and he (Khyali) is one of them. What he does in his private life is a different matter. It has nothing to do with the party."

Who is Khyali Saharan?

Hailing from Rajasthan, Khyali Saharan is an Indian comedian. Khyali comes from a village called Badopal. Before becoming a successful comedian he used to work as a watchman at Ganganagar Sugar Mill. Khyali came to the limelight through a comedy TV show called Laughter challenge.

He has hosted many comedy shows and even featured in several movies including the Bollywood film 'Singh is King' starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif.