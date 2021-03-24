Coast Guard patrol vessel Vajra commissioned, to be based at Tuticorin

Vajra, a 98-meter OffShore Patrol Vessel has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard as its 157th vessel. Vajra, which means ‘thunderbolt’, is the sixth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) constructed by Larsen & Toubro. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Coast Guard DG Krishnaswamy Natarajanm and officers from the services and government.

Fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery, the ship will be armed with 30mm and 12.7mm guns with a fire control system for enhancing its fighting efficiency.

The 2100-ton vessel is propelled by Twin MTU 8000 series engines of 9100 KW each and is capable of achieving 26 knots of top speed and endurance of 5000 nautical miles at economical speed. The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter, Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III (under acceptance by ICG from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and four high-speed boats including two Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats for swift Boarding Operations, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Maritime Patrol.

The ship is also capable of carrying Pollution Response Equipment for oil spill response at Sea. The sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest modern equipment and systems, provides her with the capability to perform the role of a Command Platform to accomplish the Coast Guard Charter of Duties.

Commanded by Deputy Inspector General Alex Thomas, ICGS Vajra will be based at Tuticorin under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, No. 16 Coast Guard District (Tuticorin), which falls under the Coast Guard Eastern Fleet. With this ship joining the fleet, the Indian Coast Guard will have 157 Surface assets and 62 Aircraft in its inventory.