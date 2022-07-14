Search icon
BJP calls Chidambaram 'failed finance minister' after his remarks on Nirmala Sitharaman

BJP slams Chidambara for his remark on Nirmala Sitharaman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

BJP slams Chidambaram | Photo: PTI

The Bharatiya Janta Party, BJP on Thursday asks P Chidambaram if he remembers his own record as failed finance minister after the Congress leader made remarks on current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Chidambaram, former finance minister in a series of tweets said, "We are not surprised that the Finance Minister tweeted pictures of Jupiter, Pluto and Uranus on the day when Inflation printed at 7.01 per cent and unemployment printed at 7.8 per cent."

"After giving up hope in her own skills and the skills of her economic advisers, the FM has called the planets to the rescue of the economy. To begin with, she should appoint a new CEA: Chief Economic Astrologer," Chidambaram added.

Hitting out at the senior Congress leader, in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya tweeted: "Bereft of any substantial criticism, P Chidambaram, like Subramanian Swamy, the perennial FM in waiting, has now reduced himself to making obnoxious personal comments against FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Such deep-rooted misogyny. Has he forgotten his own record as a failed FM?"

"Chidambaram inherited an economy that grew at 8.2 per cent in 2003-04, with manufacturing growing at 7.3 per cent. What did he leave behind? A growth rate of 6.3 per cent, faltering manufacturing, banks on the ventilator, and investor confidence at an all-time low. India was among fragile five economies," Malviya said.

He noted that inflation during UPA was in double-digit or near double-digits, not just for a few months but for years on end -- 2009 (10.8 per cent), 2010 (12.1 per cent), 2011 (8.9 per cent), 2012 (9.3 per cent), 2013 (10.9 per cent).

"A pandemic and war has pushed inflation up now, but still it is lower than it ever was under UPA!," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

