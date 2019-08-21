Chhattisgarh: Durg Central Jail prisoners opt for rainwater harvesting

To deal with water scarcity, the prisoners of Durg Central Jail are presenting a novel method of water harvesting and sustainable use. Scanty rainfall has left Durg district dry this season and shrunk sources and reserves of water considerably. The jail was similarly reeling under the pressure.

There are about 1,700 detainees in the Central Jail and have eight borewells drawing water to cater needs of the prison complex. These wells ran dry due to poor rains.

To overcome the problem, an official of the jail, Yogesh Chhatri apprised the prisoners of the situation and asked them to save water. As part of efforts to rejuvenate the water levels, the prisoners together dug a 13 feet deep pond in the prison premises itself.

Rainwater was fed in the pond which drove up water level in the borewells and it soon started pumping good quantities of water.

The praiseworthy efforts by the jail administration and detainees have now made the prison complex, self-sufficient in terms of water.

Zee Media Newsroom