Chetan Thakor helps the needy through their thick and thin by being their role model

Society often needs more than just being a human. They need a real-life hero and a role model to see them through their hard times and are part of not just their happy days but also through their days of agony. Many such role models worked through hard times to ensure their society is all cured and taken care of. Chetan Thakor is one such real-life hero who has been helping the needy through thick and thin by being their role model. He has been working towards uplifting the backward society of India to see a better tomorrow.

Chetan Thakor led many groups including the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena starting 2012 through 2017 which is about working toward the Thakor Community and their welfare. He even stood like a pillar through the bad days of the Pandemic by donating masks, oxygen cylinders, ration kits, and raising awareness about Covid 19. He has been caught making silent appearances in helping raise awareness in the field of education. He distributed education-related supplies to needy children. This is a part of the communicable upliftment and the belief he has towards higher education percentage in India.

He mentioned, “I am more about people and less about politics. The idea of a higher education rate in India always excited me to keep going. We are privileged to receive so much and what we can give to society is unimaginable if we all dedicate some time and effort to the needy. We talk about our rights but those rights come with duties also. We must help the one in need to find a better space in the future. India can do way better if the focus is towards education and helping the ones who can’t afford education costs.”

