Chennai techie chained, slashed with blade and burned alive by friend on her birthday, know why

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old IT professional, Nandini, fell victim to a brutal attack by her childhood friend, Vetrimaran, a trans person, on her birthday. The gruesome act involved chaining, slashing with a blade, and burning the young woman alive. The incident happened at Thalambur, which is located on the outskirts of Chennai.

According to the police, Vetrimaran, alias Pandi Maheshwari, was an MBA graduate. He was reportedly angry at Nandini as she distanced herself from him, and formed new connections.

The police also revealed that Vetrimaran had undergone sex change with the purpose of marrying Nandini, but she later refused to marry him.

With a promise of giving her a birthday surprise, Vetrimaran led Nandini to an isolated location where the attack unfolded. Her wrists, feet, and neck were mercilessly slashed with a blade before she was set on fire, according to India Today.

Local residents discovered Nandini's half-burnt body and later called the police. Despite immediate efforts to save her, she succumbed to her severe injuries upon reaching a nearby hospital.

According to the police, both Nandini and Vetrimaran, natives of Madurai, had shared a history as classmates until Class 10 and had been colleagues at an IT company in Chennai’s Thoraipakkam for the past eight months.

Vetrimaran has been arrested by the police and has now been sent to judicial custody.