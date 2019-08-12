Chandrayaan 2 set to leave earth's orbit on August 14: ISRO Chairman
K Sivan stated that the spacecraft will be reaching the moon's orbit on August 20 and then after performing series of maneuvers, it will be landing on the moon's surface on September 7.
ISRO chairman, K Sivan on Monday said that the spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 will leave the earth's orbit and move towards the moon through a maneuver called " trans-lunar injection" on August 14.
K Sivan stated that the spacecraft will be reaching the moon's orbit on August 20 and it will be landing on the moon's surface on September 7 by performing a series of maneuvers.
"After performing a series of maneuvers around the moon, we will be landing on the moon on September 7.", ISRO Chairman said.
"On the early morning of August 14th, around 3:30 am, the organization is going to perform a maneuver called trans-lunar injection by which Chandrayaan 2 will leave earth and move towards the moon's orbit.", he further added.
India launched Chandrayaan - 2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh with the aim of landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole on July 22.
The 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover, was injected into the earth's orbit. GSLV MKIII M1 successfully placed Chandrayaan – 2 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit of 170 x 45475 km on July 22.
It will be subjected to a series of orbit maneuvers in the coming weeks to take it to the vicinity of the moon, with the rover soft landing planned on September 7.
