Centre reduces gap for Covid precaution dose from 9 to 6 months for adults

File photo

The Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap for COVID-19 precaution doses, third or booster dose of vaccine from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years.

In a statement, the ministry said that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

The aim of a third dose is to boost the immunity which is likely to wane 7-8 months after vaccination or the second dose.

“Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at a private vaccination centre," read a letter by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to all states.

"For beneficiaries aged above 60 years as well as the healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), precaution dose would be administered after completion of six months at government vaccination centres free of cost," it added.

