Centre, Gujarat government must apologise to Bilkis Bano: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on SC verdict

Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Viral video: Mohammed Shami's mother gazes lovingly as star bowler receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu, watch

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 design revealed ahead of January 16 launch

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Easy ways to boost testosterone in Men

7 things you need to know before you visit Lakshadweep

Surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

HomeIndia

India

Centre, Gujarat government must apologise to Bilkis Bano: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on SC verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Gujarat government's order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Bilkis Bano case, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded an apology from the BJP-led governments in Gujarat and the Centre while also cautioning rapists that their affiliation to a particular political ideology will not protect them. Owaisi urged the BJP government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to speak up and apologize to Bilkis Bano.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Gujarat government's order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking to ANI when he said, "This incident happened when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the environment was so communally poisonous that this whole trial for Bilkis Bano to get justice was shifted to Maharashtra."

"Today, the Supreme Court said that the state of Gujarat acted in complicit with the convicts. Also please see that it was the two BJP MLAs who endorsed the release of these rapists and one of the BJP MLAs called the rapist 'Sanskari'," he added. 

Welcoming the top court judgement Owaisi said, "Now, today the Honourable Supreme Court had held that the government of Gujarat deliberately helped this rapist get free and it did not have the power to do so. I welcome this judgment and I hope it acts as a precedent against all the rapists in the future. The rapists should understand that just because they affirm a political ideology that is anaemic to the Constitution of India, they will not be set free."

"Another important point is that the Union Home Ministry approved the remission and the premature release of these convicts through a letter dated 11 July 2022. It is very clear that when Narendra Modi talks about Nari Shakti, it's just a hollow claim. It has no relevance on the ground because it is they (BJP) who are now standing with the rapists of Bilkis Bano," he said further. 

Owaisi also alleged BJP government of helping Bilkis Bano rapists in their release from jail and seek their (BJP) apology from Bano.

READ | 12th Fail couple's real life love story: From IPS Manoj Sharma making tea for IRS Shraddha Joshi to shared interest in..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi sees coldest day of month today, minimum temperature dropped to...

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Meet Satyam Pandey, who got high-paying job offer, not from IIM, NIT, IIIT, his whopping salary is...

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

Viral video: Man's remarkable Sitar rendition of 'Jamal Kudu' impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE