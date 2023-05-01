Centre blocks 14 mobile apps used by Pakistani terrorists for fueling unrest in Jammu and Kashmir

Centre blocks 14 mobile apps used by Pakistani terrorists (Representational image)

In an effort to curb terrorism and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has decided to block 14 mobile applications which were reportedly used by Pakistani terrorists to gather and spread information in the valley, according to sources.

The government sources also said that these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW). This comes as the Centre continues its crackdown against Chinese apps that steal data from Indian users.

"Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app," said an official.

Thereafter, with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws. After getting the list prepared, the concerned Ministry was informed of the request to ban these mobile applications.

These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official added.

In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley. Sources said these apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

Earlier, the Centre had decided to ban nearly 100 loan lending applications with connection to China due to an increase in financial and loan scams, as well as over 138 betting apps due to growing security concerns for Indian citizens.

(With ANI inputs)

