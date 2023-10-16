Headlines

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: 'My entire life's earnings...'

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 Apprentice posts at plwindianrailways.gov.in

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

How 900 Indian soldiers can face brunt of Israel-Hamas war: Know why they are placed at Lebanon border

Cauvery dispute: Kannada activists give 'Delhi chalo' call, to stage protest at Jantar Mantar

IANS

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Kannada organisations led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike gave a call on Monday for the 'Delhi chalo' programme condemning the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. The activists will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 18.

The activists will travel to New Delhi by train and flights on Tuesday from the state with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Narayana Gowda joining them from Bengaluru.

The Delhi Kannada Sangha will join the Kannada activists in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar. The activists have also sought an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his intervention in the Cauvery dispute.

Sources said that Narayana Gowda and Delhi Kannada Sangha president Nagaraj will meet Modi at the end of the day on October 18 as the PMO had responded positively to their request in this regard.

They will also meet Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority had ordered the Karnataka state to release 3,000 cusecs of water for 15 days despite the state's appeal that the reservoirs have water storage and it would affect the drinking water supply severely in the state during the summer especially to Bengaluru city. 

