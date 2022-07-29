SSC recruitment scam: Cash-laden four luxury cars of Arpita Mukherjee missing, says ED sources

SSC recruitment scam co-accused Arpita Mukherjee

In the latest discovery in the West Bengal SSC recruitmeent scam case, at least four cars belonging to ex-minister's aide Arpita Mukherjee are said to be missing from her Diamond City flat south complex, Enforcement Directorate (ED)sources said.

The sources also claimed that the Audi A4, Honda City, Honda CRV, and Mercedes Benz that were parked at her apartment may have had large sums of money in them. The cars have been missing ever since Arpita was arrested from her flat.

The probe agency is raiding various locations in search of these vehicles and many CCTV footages are also being scanned, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided Arpita Mukherjee's house on July 22 and recovered Rs 21.90 crore in cash. The probe agency also recovered Rs 56 lakh in foreign currency and gold worth Rs 76 lakh.

Days afterwards, the ED recovered another Rs 28.90 crore in cash, over 5 kg gold and several documents from Arpita Mukherjee's second apartment.

According to reports, Mukherjee allegedly told the ED that she had no idea Partha Chatterjee kept so much money in this flat. He said the house was used by him to store the cash.

ED officers found bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. The Rs 2000 bundles were valued at Rs 50 lakh. They also found 3 gold bricks weighing one kilogram each, 6 gold bangles, and a gold pen, Bhaskar reported.

Both Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in connection with the school job recruitment scam.