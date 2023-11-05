Headlines

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha's Ethics panel to adopt draft report on November 7

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over cash-for-query allegations against her and opposition members of the panel "walked out" of the meeting.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will hold a meeting on November 7 in Delhi to adopt a draft report on the alleged 'cash-for-query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"Complaint dated 15 October 2023 given by Dr Nishikant Dubey, MP against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament with reference to examination/investigation of the alleged unethical conduct of Mahua Moitra, MP by the Committee on Ethics--Consideration and Adoption of Draft Report," the agenda released by Lok Sabha read.

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over cash-for-query allegations against her and opposition members of the panel "walked out" of the meeting. Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP. Among those who walked out were BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

"They asked personal questions to the woman (Mahua Moitra). They do not have the right to ask personal questions, so we walked out," Giridhari Yadav later said. Moitra is facing 'Cash for Query' charges made by Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. 

Dubey also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into the matter. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. 

Both Dubey and Jai Dehadrai have appeared before the panel. Mounting her attack against Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chief Vinod Sonkar, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday claimed that the BJP MP had asked her 'cheap sordid irrelevant questions' when she appeared before the panel on November 2, in connection with the cash-for-query scandal.

In a post on X, the TMC MP warned BJP saying that she has the 'exact' transcript of record in the Ethics Committee verbatim."Shaking in my skin to know the BJP is planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them--only know that CBI and ED need to file an FIR against Adani for the Rs 13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," she said.

