A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi, Jharkhand has sentenced RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years of imprisonment and has slapped Rs 60 lakh fine on him in the fifth fodder scam, as reported by news agency ANI.

Fifth fodder scam case | CBI court in Ranchi sentences RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5 years' imprisonment and imposes Rs 60 Lakh fine on him. pic.twitter.com/413701Rt5W February 21, 2022