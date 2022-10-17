BMW accident in UP | 'Chaaron marenge': One of four deceased anticipated death as their car reached 230 kmph

Screengrab from the viral video of the accident.

Four people were killed after their BMW car hit a container truck coming from the opposite side near Sultanpur on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Incidentally, one of the passengers had predicted their deaths during a Facebook Live as they reached 230 kmph. A video from the incident has gone viral on social media where they appeared to be aiming at a speed of 300 kilometres per hour.

One of the four deceased is heard saying, "Charon marenge (All four of us will die)." The man at the wheel asks the fellow passenger to keep quiet so that he can drive. "Hit 300, we are going live. At least, it should be 290. The speed should be 300," one of the men is heard saying in the video clip.

As the driver slowed down after reaching the speed of 230 kmph, an occupant asked in Hindi, "Why are you applying the brakes. Don't slow down. If we slow down, we will not be able to pick up again."

District Magistrate Ravish Kumar and police officials, including Superintendent of Police Somen Burma, soon reached the spot. Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials too arrived there.

Who died in the accident?

Three of the victims were identified as Anand Prakash (35), resident of Dehri in Bihar, Akhilesh Singh (35) and Deepak Kumar (37), both from Aurangabad, Bihar. The authorities are trying to identify the fourth man, the DM said.

Officer-in-charge of Haliapur police station Ram Vishal Toman said a case has been registered against the container truck driver and search is on for him.

The expressway connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in February-March. The speed limit on the expressway is 100 kmph, a UPEIDA official said.

"Advanced Time Management System (ATMS), which is aimed at detecting speeding violations, is being installed on Purvanchal Expressway. The system is operational on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway," the official added.

The ATMS sends a challan, seeking payment of a fine, to the vehicle owner if speeding is detected. Ex-servicemen are also deployed to run patrol vehicles on the expressway to be on the lookout for speeding vehicles, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)