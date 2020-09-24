Headlines

BJP to hold 15-day awareness campaign in seven states over Farm Bills from Sep 25

On behalf of the party, the workers have been told to run a door-to-door connectivity scheme in every village, to organize a public meeting in every village and discuss agricultural reforms, to discuss this historical bill with farmer leaders and organizations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2020, 11:32 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to conduct a 15-day public awareness campaign for farmers on the three agriculture-related legislation and to counter the Opposition parties agenda of misleading farmers on their objectives.

Party General Secretary Arun Singh has issued a circular to the state president, state organization and state in-charge of the Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to start a public awareness campaign on the September 25 to eradicate falsehood done by the Opposition on the historic agriculture-sector reform bills.

According to the party`s circular, farmers will be benefited from the Agricultural Reform Bill and it has been said that for decades, our farmer were stuck in many types of bonds, they had to face the middlemen, the bills passed in the Parliament would give the freedom, it will strengthen efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure their prosperity.

Apart from this, it has also been told in the circular how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously worked for the farmers for example Soil Health Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, changes in rules were brought to compensate farmers for the loss of crops, PM Kisan Rail Yojana, and a huge increase in MSP.It has been said in the circular that according to the instructions of the national president JP Nadda, the Jan Jagran Abhiyan (AtmNirbhar Kisan) should be conducted in all these states for historical agricultural reforms.

On behalf of the party, the workers have been told to run a door-to-door connectivity scheme in every village, to organize a public meeting in every village and discuss agricultural reforms, to discuss this historical bill with farmer leaders and organizations.

Also, a press conference should be organized in every district and contacting journalists to discuss agricultural reform.Not only this, the circular sent by the party also said that a congratulatory letter should be sent to the Hon`ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for this historic bill, Hoardings should be put up and Prime Minister should be greeted on a wide scale for the promotion of agriculture reforms. It has also been ordered to organize the party`s Kisan Morcha on all fronts systematically.

Protests have broken out across various parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha against the farm bills.

On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills.According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. 

