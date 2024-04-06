BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

BJP national president J P Nadda and five other newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Among others who also took oath include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Maharashtra), Chunnilal Garasiya (Rajasthan), Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (Telangana), Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque (both West Bengal).

“Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,” Dhankhar’s office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.

His office also said that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, also administered oath to the elected members of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House which include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)